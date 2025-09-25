Rihanna welcomes baby girl Rocki Irish Mayers with A$AP Rocky

The birth comes as the Barbados-born superstar marked two decades since her debut album
Dubai: Rihanna has once again redefined modern motherhood with the arrival of her third child, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers. Born on September 13, the baby’s name is a chic nod to her father’s stage persona — softened by a single letter. The announcement came via Instagram, where Rihanna shared an adorable image of herself cradling her newborn, accompanied by a symbolic pair of miniature pink boxing gloves.
The couple, already parents to sons Riot and RZA, continue to craft a family narrative as headline-worthy as their careers. Their latest news sent social media into overdrive, with over five million likes in just two hours — a testament to Rihanna’s unparalleled cultural sway.
The birth comes as the Barbados-born superstar marked two decades since her debut album. While fans celebrated her legacy, they also voiced the perennial question: when will she return to music? Nearly a decade has passed since Anti, though in that time Rihanna has architected an empire. Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty have not only revolutionized their industries but have helped cement her as one of the wealthiest women in entertainment, with Forbes estimating her net worth at over a billion dollars.
Every Rihanna pregnancy has doubled as a fashion moment. At this year’s Met Gala, she revealed her growing bump in an ensemble tailored with couture precision, remarking, “It is time to just show the people what we were cooking up.” It was a statement equal parts maternal and masterful — a reminder that for Rihanna, life and art are inseparable.
Her second pregnancy was famously unveiled at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, where she performed in a red bodysuit, glowing and unapologetically visible. Each reveal, like her music, feels deliberate, theatrical, and unforgettable.
Beyond the glamour, the family has faced its share of public scrutiny. Earlier this year, A$AP Rocky was acquitted in a high-profile trial, with Rihanna supporting him while their sons attended court. Through it all, the couple has remained a portrait of resilience and style, now made even more luminous by the arrival of their daughter.
