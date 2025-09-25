Rihanna welcomes baby girl Rocki Irish Mayers with A$AP Rocky

Dubai: Rihanna has once again redefined modern motherhood with the arrival of her third child, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers. Born on September 13, the baby’s name is a chic nod to her father’s stage persona — softened by a single letter. The announcement came via Instagram, where Rihanna shared an adorable image of herself cradling her newborn, accompanied by a symbolic pair of miniature pink boxing gloves.

Beyond the glamour, the family has faced its share of public scrutiny. Earlier this year, A$AP Rocky was acquitted in a high-profile trial, with Rihanna supporting him while their sons attended court. Through it all, the couple has remained a portrait of resilience and style, now made even more luminous by the arrival of their daughter.

Every Rihanna pregnancy has doubled as a fashion moment. At this year’s Met Gala, she revealed her growing bump in an ensemble tailored with couture precision, remarking, “It is time to just show the people what we were cooking up.” It was a statement equal parts maternal and masterful — a reminder that for Rihanna, life and art are inseparable.

The birth comes as the Barbados-born superstar marked two decades since her debut album. While fans celebrated her legacy, they also voiced the perennial question: when will she return to music? Nearly a decade has passed since Anti, though in that time Rihanna has architected an empire. Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty have not only revolutionized their industries but have helped cement her as one of the wealthiest women in entertainment, with Forbes estimating her net worth at over a billion dollars.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.