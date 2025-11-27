GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE SUCCESS STORIES
UAE SUCCESS STORIES

How Dubai wedding planner Malika Singh turned into singer opening for Sean Paul and Kelly Rowland

Born to Indian parents and raised in Dubai, Malika never saw geography as a limitation

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
4 MIN READ

Dubai: “From age 14 to 17, I would go straight from school to the recording studio,” says Malika Singh.

“I’d spend three hours making music, get home at 9pm, and then start my homework.”

That grind, she adds, shaped her teenage years more than any textbook or exam ever could. Music — not mathematics — was the language she understood best.

Born to Indian parents and raised in Dubai, Malika never saw geography as a limitation. If anything, Dubai emboldened her.

“Dubai is a melting pot of cultures,” she says. “That shaped who I am — the influences, the sounds, the perspectives. You’ll hear all of that in my music.”

Her breakthrough moment came when she was barely an adult. A song she pitched was even played during Formula 1 Dubai.

Suddenly, the Dubai kid was opening for Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child, Sean Paul, Jay Sean, and more.

Standing on stage in front of 10,000 people is not a exaggeration — she lived it.
“When I performed for Kelly Rowland and later Sean Paul, it was surreal,” she says.

“I was this Dubai girl who had written a song and suddenly I was performing it in front of thousands of people. Hearing the audience sing it back to me — that was a defining moment.”

No Bollywood detours — and no apologies

While many Indian artists try to break into Bollywood first, Malika instinctively leaned west.

“I sing in English, Hindi, Punjabi,” she says.

“But my sound was always more international. When I spoke to people in India, they told me the same. So I decided to put the music out on my own and see where it takes me.”

That choice wasn’t about rebellion — it was about authenticity. She admired Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion. She consumed big ballads and powerhouse vocals. She wasn’t chasing commercial film songs; she was chasing soul.

Privilege meets grit

Malika is refreshingly candid about support systems.

“Yes, I was lucky,” she admits. “My family supported me — emotionally and financially. My mom even flew with me to LA to make sure I was settled.”

But anyone who thinks that’s enough has never tried cracking the entertainment industry.

“Dubai shelters you,” she says.

“Then suddenly you’re in LA trying to understand how everything works.” There were moments she didn’t fully belong — not in Hollywood, not in India, not quite anywhere.

But she kept showing up to the studio every day.

“If you focus on your craft, something clicks somewhere,” she says. “That’s what I held onto.”

A second career — born of necessity and talent

Malika is not just an artist — she is an events entrepreneur. Thirteen years ago, she launched FED Events, a boutique firm that designs and produces weddings. It wasn’t a vanity side gig. It was survival.

“You have to pay your bills,” she laughs. “Music doesn’t do that in the beginning.”
The events business took off, allowing her to reinvest in music and stay independent.
In a way, her dual career reveals a deeper truth: she creates beauty either through emotional sound or visual experiences.

“Music makes people feel,” she says. “Events make people see. I love both.”

Her latest release, Pray For You, is the first song she has written and composed entirely herself. There’s no pop star posturing here — it was born from a very human place.

“It’s a song about choosing compassion when bitterness would be easier,” she explains.
“It’s about acknowledging your past without dragging the pain into your future. It’s healing. It’s letting go.”

And the world is responding. Former classmates, strangers, even a five-year-old child — all writing to her, telling her the song helps them sleep, or calms them on bad days.

“That makes all the hustle worth it,” she says. “If I can help someone heal — there’s nothing better.”

Dubai to LA — and back again

Today, Malika divides her time between Dubai and Los Angeles.

India is still home to family, not work. She’s not chasing algorithm-driven virality or Bolly-soundtrack fame. She’s chasing a feeling — the one she had at age 14, in a tiny studio in Dubai, singing her heart out.

“For anyone in Dubai who dreams big,” she says, “take the leap. Whether it leads you to India, LA, or someplace else — you’ll only know if you try.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
Stories-of-success

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

All blacks gathering

All Blacks deliver inspiring message in Dubai

4m read
The three-day festival brings together chart-topping global artists, celebrated DJs and local talent across multiple stages, giving visitors a full festival atmosphere alongside world-class rugby.

Sean Paul, Shaggy and more to rock Emirates Dubai 7s

4m read
Harman Sidhu

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu dies in road crash

1m read
Zubeen Garg was "more than a singer; he was a storm wrapped in melody, a soul unafraid of truth."

Inside the massive 38,000-song Zubeen Garg collection

3m read