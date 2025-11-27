That choice wasn’t about rebellion — it was about authenticity. She admired Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion. She consumed big ballads and powerhouse vocals. She wasn’t chasing commercial film songs; she was chasing soul.

Privilege meets grit

Malika is refreshingly candid about support systems.

“Yes, I was lucky,” she admits. “My family supported me — emotionally and financially. My mom even flew with me to LA to make sure I was settled.”

But anyone who thinks that’s enough has never tried cracking the entertainment industry.

“Dubai shelters you,” she says.

“Then suddenly you’re in LA trying to understand how everything works.” There were moments she didn’t fully belong — not in Hollywood, not in India, not quite anywhere.

But she kept showing up to the studio every day.

“If you focus on your craft, something clicks somewhere,” she says. “That’s what I held onto.”

A second career — born of necessity and talent

Malika is not just an artist — she is an events entrepreneur. Thirteen years ago, she launched FED Events, a boutique firm that designs and produces weddings. It wasn’t a vanity side gig. It was survival.

“You have to pay your bills,” she laughs. “Music doesn’t do that in the beginning.”

The events business took off, allowing her to reinvest in music and stay independent.

In a way, her dual career reveals a deeper truth: she creates beauty either through emotional sound or visual experiences.

“Music makes people feel,” she says. “Events make people see. I love both.”

Her latest release, Pray For You, is the first song she has written and composed entirely herself. There’s no pop star posturing here — it was born from a very human place.

“It’s a song about choosing compassion when bitterness would be easier,” she explains.

“It’s about acknowledging your past without dragging the pain into your future. It’s healing. It’s letting go.”

And the world is responding. Former classmates, strangers, even a five-year-old child — all writing to her, telling her the song helps them sleep, or calms them on bad days.

“That makes all the hustle worth it,” she says. “If I can help someone heal — there’s nothing better.”

Dubai to LA — and back again

Today, Malika divides her time between Dubai and Los Angeles.

India is still home to family, not work. She’s not chasing algorithm-driven virality or Bolly-soundtrack fame. She’s chasing a feeling — the one she had at age 14, in a tiny studio in Dubai, singing her heart out.

“For anyone in Dubai who dreams big,” she says, “take the leap. Whether it leads you to India, LA, or someplace else — you’ll only know if you try.”