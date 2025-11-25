All the headliners plus your guide to tickets for the region's beloved sports festival
Dubai: Mixing sports and music the region' beloved sports festival, The Emirates Dubai 7s, returns from November 28th to 30th with a mix of rugby tournaments and live music performances. Here's what to expect and how much it costs.
Frequency on 8 is the main stage located on Pitch 8. Music performances begin after the day's sports tournaments finish, and this is where the headline acts perform in the evening.
Beats on 2 is an outdoor raised bar area next to Pitch 1, where HSBC SVNS rugby matches take place. Visitors can watch the matches whilst listening to live music and DJs.
Rugby Rocks features live bands throughout the weekend.
The three-day festival brings together chart-topping global artists, celebrated DJs and local talent across multiple stages, giving visitors a full festival atmosphere alongside world-class rugby.
Tinie Tempah – Beats on 2
British rapper and hitmaker Tinie Tempah returns to Dubai with a set packed with his biggest anthems. Known for tracks like Written in the Stars, Pass Out and Frisky, his high-energy performances are a regular feature at international festivals. Expect crowd-jumping moments, bold visuals and a run-through of his UK chart-toppers.
Sean Paul – Frequency on 8
Dancehall legend Sean Paul brings his unmistakable flow and global hits to the main stage. With songs like Temperature, Get Busy, No Lie and Cheap Thrills, his live shows are known for non-stop movement, dancers, and a feel-good Caribbean bounce that always gets the crowd going.
Shaggy – Frequency on 8
Sharing the bill with Sean Paul is reggae icon Shaggy. Famous for classics including It Wasn’t Me, Angel and Boombastic, Shaggy delivers singalong-friendly sets and a charismatic stage presence. His reunion with Sean Paul for Dubai 7s makes Saturday one of the event’s biggest musical nights to date.
DJ EZ – Beats on 2
A pioneer of UK garage and one of the most technically skilled DJs in the world, DJ EZ is known for lightning-fast mixing, clever transitions and electric high-tempo sets. His festival performances often trend online for their intensity. Expect a high-energy afternoon atmosphere as he takes over Beats on 2.
Fisher – Frequency on 8
Australian DJ and producer Fisher will headline Sunday with his signature tech-house sound. The Grammy-nominated artist behind global hits like Losing It, Take It Off and Yeah The Girls is known for his playful personality and massive stage presence. His sets are a staple at Coachella, Tomorrowland and Ibiza, making this one of the most anticipated performances of the weekend.
Local artists, emerging regional musicians and Dubai-based DJs will perform throughout the festival site. From acoustic sets to late-night DJ sessions, the music programming ensures something happening on every corner of the venue.
The event will feature international athletes competing across multiple sports tournaments throughout the weekend. The event includes 36 tournaments across five sports over the three days. There's also a kids' zone with family-friendly activities. This year has added new International "Super" Social rugby competitions for men and women.
Access to local and invitational sports
Youth sports tournament finals
Extended kids' zone (Family Friday)
Local artists and DJ performances
Free entry for children under 15
HSBC SVNS international rugby (Day 1)
Tinie Tempah at Beats on 2
Sean Paul and Shaggy at Frequency on 8
Live bands at Rugby Rocks
Children aged 10-14: Dh115
Children aged 4-9: Dh40
Free entry for under 4s (registration required)
HSBC SVNS finals and trophy presentation
Fisher at Frequency on 8
DJ EZ at Beats on 2
Live bands at Rugby Rocks
Children aged 10-14: Dh115
Children aged 4-9: Dh40
Free entry for under 4s (registration required)
Access to all three days (28th-30th November)
All headline performances
Full HSBC SVNS tournament access
Children aged 10-14: Dh115
Children aged 4-9: Dh40
