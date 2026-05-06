Prabhas’ Fauzi shoot stalled after vehicle crash near Hyderabad, one dead

The accident is said to have taken place close to the Toopranpet Bridge
The shoot of Fauzi, starring Prabhas, has reportedly been suspended following a road accident near Hyderabad that claimed the life of a crew member and left five others injured. The incident occurred while members of the film unit were travelling to Ramoji Film City.
According to multiple reports by prominent Indian outlets, the vehicle carrying the crew lost control and crashed into cement divider blocks near Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The accident is said to have taken place close to the Toopranpet Bridge, under the jurisdiction of Choutuppal Police Station. One crew member died in the crash, while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The makers have not yet issued an official statement.
Despite the accident, the film is nearing the finish line. In a recent update via 123Telugu, Mythri Movie Makers CEO Cherry confirmed that 80% of filming is complete, leaving only three major action blocks featuring Prabhas to be shot. Even with the unexpected delays, the project remains firmly on track for its scheduled October release.
The incident comes just days after visuals from the sets surfaced online and quickly went viral. The team addressed the issue on X, issuing a strict warning against the circulation of leaked content.
“It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi. Please treat this as a strict warning – any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved,” the official handle posted.
The makers added that such leaks could affect the film’s viewing experience. “These leaks compromise the experience we are carefully building. What’s coming on the big screen will be far bigger and worth the wait. We urge everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with leaked content,” they said.
Fauzi, starring Prabhas and Imanvi, also features Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in key roles. While an official release date has not been announced, reports suggest the team is eyeing a Dussehra release this year.