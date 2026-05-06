Prabhas’ Fauzi shoot stalled after vehicle crash near Hyderabad, one dead

According to multiple reports by prominent Indian outlets, the vehicle carrying the crew lost control and crashed into cement divider blocks near Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The accident is said to have taken place close to the Toopranpet Bridge, under the jurisdiction of Choutuppal Police Station. One crew member died in the crash, while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The makers have not yet issued an official statement.