Raja Saab first-day-first-show reviews may not bolster Prabhas' star power: Mixed responses for horror comedy

According to several reviews and fans, Prabhas' new film has his moments, particularly in a few comedic beats and emotional sequences, but he mostly appears uninspired, and his inconsistent looks don’t help. Sanjay Dutt is decent, Zarina Wahab shines in the climax, and Boman Irani is underused. The three leading ladies — Malavika, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar — are relegated to poorly written, eye-candy roles, with only Malavika getting a single action sequence.