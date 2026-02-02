Lollywood: Fresh push to revive Pakistan’s film industry

Minister Tarar says long-delayed reforms are key to rebuilding the film sector
Dubai: For decades, Pakistan’s film industry, once the beating heart of cultural life in Lahore and Karachi, has struggled to recover from a prolonged decline marked by shuttered cinemas, dwindling audiences and the migration of creative talent to television and digital platforms.
Now, as policymakers look to reclaim lost ground, the federal government says it is ready to step in with concrete support aimed at restoring confidence in local cinema and encouraging quality film production.
Chairing a review meeting in Islamabad on Monday, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said the government would extend full support and take practical measures to promote Pakistan’s film industry, stressing the need for institutional backing, modern infrastructure and sustained engagement with the private sector.
The meeting reviewed the progress of projects being implemented under the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP), including the Central Monitoring Project and the establishment of the National Centre of Films (NCF).
Officials informed the Minister that the Central Monitoring Project, launched in January 2023, is expected to be completed by June this year. The initiative, which has undergone an expansion in scope alongside ongoing technological upgrades, is designed to support narrative-building and strengthen the government’s communication strategy.
Emphasising the importance of meeting deadlines, Tarar described the Central Monitoring Unit as a modern, forward-looking project aligned with contemporary requirements, Radion Pakistan reported.
He said the facility would also be accessible to the private sector, allowing media and content producers to analyse their output and benefit from data-driven insights.
The DEMP administration assured the Minister that all necessary steps were being taken to ensure the project’s completion in line with PC-I requirements and the approved work plan. It was agreed that regular review meetings would be held to monitor progress and resolve bottlenecks in a timely manner.
The meeting was also briefed on the National Centre of Films, which will serve as the official custodian of the National Film Policy 2018. The NCF is tasked with coordinating and liaising with stakeholders across the film and drama industries, while facilitating incentives, structured linkages, international agreements and Pakistan’s participation on global platforms.
Officials said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has already introduced a series of financial incentives aimed at catalysing a revival of the film industry. These include exemptions on cinematographic equipment, tax relief for cinema operations and feature film production, and tax credits linked to corporate social responsibility under the Film and Drama Finance Fund.
Several memorandums of understanding have been signed with different countries to enhance cooperation in the film and drama sectors, with a focus on content exchange, joint productions and participation in international film festivals.
Pakistan’s film industry, which flourished in the 1960s and 1970s, began to unravel in the decades that followed due to a combination of restrictive policies, declining cinema infrastructure, rampant video piracy and a shift in audiences towards television. While a brief revival in the mid-2010s signalled renewed hope, inconsistent output and limited institutional support prevented sustained growth.
With new policy tools, incentives and international collaborations now on the table, officials say the latest push aims to address those structural gaps and lay the groundwork for a more resilient and globally competitive cinema industry.
