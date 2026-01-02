Prabhas’ scarred look from Sandeep Vanga's Spirit drops, Tripti Dimri on board

Prabhas is confirmed to be playing a cop in the film
Ushering in 2026 with a punch, the makers of Spirit dropped the highly anticipated first look of Prabhas, sending social media into a frenzy. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also introduces Tripti Dimri as the female lead, marking her first collaboration with the Baahubali star.
In the poster, Prabhas appears shirtless, showing bruises, scars, stitches, and bandages across his back. The frame does not fully reveal his face, while a woman — presumably Tripti Dimri is behind him. Prabhas sports a thick beard and long, unkempt hair. He is confirmed to be playing a cop in the film.
Deepika Padukone was initially signed to star opposite Prabhas but later opted out of the project, citing her requirement for an eight-hour work shift among other logistical concerns. The role was subsequently offered to Tripti Dimri, who accepted, having gained recognition from her performance in Animal.
Vivek Oberoi also plays a key role in the film, which is scheduled for release this year. Spirit is a joint production between Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. In October last year, on Prabhas’ birthday, Vanga released the film’s audio teaser in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, confirming Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi as part of the cast.
The teaser indicated that Prabhas portrays an IPS officer who is currently in jail. It concluded with his line, “Right from childhood, I have one bad habit.” Vivek Oberoi, reportedly playing the antagonist, expressed his excitement about the project in a post on X.
