AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in broad daylight

The incident took place at 7.30am

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Lucky Oberoi
Lucky Oberoi
X

Jalandhar-based politician Lucky Oberoi was fatally shot by unidentified motorcycle-borne gunmen on Friday morning, reported Hindustan Times.

The incident took place at 7.30am as the 38-year-old AAP leader walked out of the Model Town Gurdwara.

Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa, Jalandhar Commissioner of Police, was quoted as confirming the shooting. She said a wounded Oberoi was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

“As per the CCTV footage gathered from the spot, the incident occurred around 7:30 am, soon after the victim sat in his Mahindra Thar,” she said.

This was a well-planned operation, believe inspectors who told Hindustan Times that it appeared that the killers had already scouted out the place and obviously kept an eye on Oberoi’s movements. They fired 8-10 shots from either side of the vehicle he was in. The bullets shattered the window panes of his car and another that ws parked nearby.

“We received information around 8am, following which teams of senior officials and forensic experts were rushed to the spot to gather key evidence. The entire city has been sealed with nearly 15 nakas set up,” she explained.

Randhawa also said that initial investigations point to old enmity being the primary motive behind the killing.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
