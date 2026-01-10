Woman shot dead in broad daylight in Delhi

Police are on the hunt for the killers
In a crime that’s caused ripples across society, a woman was shot on the street in broad daylight in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Friday, reported Times of India. At about 11am, the fatal shooting was reported to police.
The authorities said the assailants, who shot the woman in the head, remain unidentified.
She was the president of the Residents’ Welfare Association in Shalimar Bagh.
She came from Bhalswa village in Delhi, where her husband was killed in 2023. Authorities suspect a link in both cases.
“The woman died on the spot due to a gunshot injury to the head. A crime team has inspected the scene, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined,” a senior police officer said.
Police have registered a case of murder and a probe is on.
