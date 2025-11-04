Video: 17-year-old teen shot twice near Faridabad home, stalker on the run

In the evening of Monday, a chilling incident unfolded in Ballabhgarh, a suburb of the Faridabad district in Haryana, where a 17-year-old girl was shot twice near her home after returning from a coaching class. According to the initial report from NDTV, the attack took place around 5:30 pm as the teenager walked along the street, when a man on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire and then fled the scene.