Video: 17-year-old teen shot twice near Faridabad home, stalker on the run

India: Girl wounded as police hunt biker who opened fire after coaching class
In the evening of Monday, a chilling incident unfolded in Ballabhgarh, a suburb of the Faridabad district in Haryana, where a 17-year-old girl was shot twice near her home after returning from a coaching class. According to the initial report from NDTV, the attack took place around 5:30 pm as the teenager walked along the street, when a man on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire and then fled the scene.
The victim sustained two bullet wounds and was promptly hospitalised. Authorities from the local police force launched a hunt for the shooter, identifying the incident as a possible case of stalking gone violent. The report notes the location as approximately 40 km from Delhi’s border, underscoring the proximity to the national capital region and the public nature of the area where the attack occurred.
Earlier coverage by The Times of India provides additional context, stating that the girl was shot by a motorcyclist in Shyam Colony, Ballabgarh, and that police are investigating the shooter’s identity and motive.
Law enforcement officials have been reviewing CCTV footage, collecting witness statements, and attempting to trace the motorcycle used in the attack. The investigation is focusing on the possibility that the assailant had a prior connection to or fixation on the teenager — raising concerns about stalking-related violence in public spaces.
Sources say the teenager’s condition is stable but serious, and police urge residents in the area to share any information about suspicious motorbike movements or individuals loitering near the coaching centre or the student’s home. The regional police spokesperson confirmed that the case has been registered under relevant provisions for attempt to murder and stalking, and efforts are underway to ensure swift apprehension of the suspect.
The incident highlights ongoing concerns about public safety for young women commuting in suburban areas, particularly during after-school hours. As the investigation progresses, the community in Ballabhgarh remains alert and anxious for resolution.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox