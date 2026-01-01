Woman assaulted in moving van on foggy night on Gurgoan-Faridabad road

Then, at around 3am, she was thrown out of the moving vehicle at Raja Chowk in SGM Nagar. She ended up with major facial injuries and required 12 stiches. She managed to call her sister and together they went to a hospital in Faridabad. She remains in a private facility.

The 25-year-old woman had walked out of her house in a huff after an argument with her mother at around 8.30pm and decided to go to a friend’s home nearby. She reportedly lost track of time and was only ready to return at about midnight. When she couldn’t find public transport, the woman accepted a lift in a van. What she didn’t know when she agreed to get in however was that there were two other men in the vehicle, who would grab on to her.

The biting cold kept people huddled next to their heat sources while fog obscured road vision last Tuesday in India’s Gurgoan and Faridabad. And in the middle of the frigid night, a woman’s cries for help as she was brutally raped in a moving car went unanswered, reports Times of India.

