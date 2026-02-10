GOLD/FOREX
Italy road chaos: Gunmen try to rob armored van on busy highway

Highway 613 blocked by burning vehicles, gunfire in attempted van theft; two arrested

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Gunfire and explosions erupt as gang targets armored cash-in-transit van.
Screengrab

An attempted armed robbery of a BTV armored cash-in-transit van was foiled early Monday morning on the State Road 613 (SS 613) highway in Italy’s Puglia region, local authorities confirmed, after a gang ambushed the vehicle in a dramatic incident that brought parts of the highway to a temporary standstill.

The attack occurred on the highway linking Lecce and Brindisi, when a group of masked gunmen blocked the roadway by setting a van and a small truck on fire to stop traffic and force the armored vehicle to halt near the Tuturano exit.

According to local media, some of the suspects were seen wearing black and white overalls and masks and used vehicles equipped with flashing lights to mimic police, creating confusion before detonating an explosive device against the cash-in-transit van belonging to Battistolli (BTV). Footage captured by passing motorists showed the van erupting in smoke and debris amid the blast.

The attack quickly drew a response from Carabinieri and other security forces, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire as officers arrived on the scene. According to the provincial command in Lecce, a Carabinieri vehicle was struck by a bullet, but no serious injuries or fatalities were reported among police, transport guards or civilian motorists.

After their attempted heist was thwarted, the attackers fled the scene, reportedly stealing vehicles from passing drivers to break through police roadblocks. Authorities later arrested two suspects, while several others remain at large as a manhunt continues with helicopter surveillance and checkpoints around the region.

Police and prosecutors have confirmed that although the robbers’ explosives caused significant damage, the built-in security systems on the armored van prevented them from accessing the cash, making the attempt ultimately unsuccessful.

The SS 613 stretch was temporarily closed to allow forensic teams to collect evidence and to clear damaged vehicles and debris. Motorists in Puglia were advised of delays as investigators combed the area for further leads.

