Pune: Jewellery worth more than 30 million was stolen from a jewellery shop in Pune on the night of December 31, police said on Monday.
Police said it received a complaint from the owner of the Jewellery store highlighting the theft of valuable gold items.
The police have booked an unknown individual in connection with the case.
Police said that prima facie upon the investigation of CCTV footage, it has suspicion on both current and former employees, as there was no sign of forced entry into the shop.
"The theft took place in the Raviwar Peth area on December 31. There was no forced entry; instead, it seems an unknown person made a duplicate key to access the shop," Senior Police Inspector Dada Chuddpa said.
Police officials said that the CCTV footage indicates that two individuals arrived first, followed by another person entering the shop with covered faces.
"The stolen items include gold jewellery valued at Rs 3.03 Crore, weighing around 5.3 kg, along with Rs 10 lakh 93 thousand in cash."
Police said that a team had been constituted to track down the accused.
Further investigation is underway.