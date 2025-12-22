A dark December: Analysing the convergence of global violence in late 2025

Equally significant is the identity of the perpetrators: a father and son operating as a small, self-contained unit. This highlights a key trend in modern terrorism, the decline of hierarchical organisations in favour of micro-networks bound by ideology, kinship, or shared grievance. It also underscores how extremist violence today often emerges from intimate social spaces rather than formal organisational structures, making early detection far more difficult. Such actors may never formally affiliate with a group, yet still internalise and act upon extremist narratives. The Bondi case thus reflects how contemporary terrorism can be both deeply ideological and operationally minimal.