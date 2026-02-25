The Swedish singer talks about curating her playlists based on her values
Dubai: Swedish pop star Zara Larsson, who is scheduled to perform as a headline act at the 2026 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix opening concert this December, recently addressed her personal music‑listening choices in a Cosmopolitan video.
Larsson was featured in one of the magazine’s segments, where she was asked which artist would never appear on her Spotify playlists.
In that brief interview, Larsson stated plainly that she uses Spotify’s block feature for certain artists and made it clear that none of those blocked names, including Chris Brown are ones she listens to. “There’s so many artists that I have blocked on Spotify, and all of them are like, abusers,” she said, adding that “you certainly wouldn’t find, like, a Chris Brown song” in her playlists.
Chris Brown is a multi‑platinum R&B performer whose career has been marked by both commercial success and significant legal controversies. The most widely reported incident occurred in 2009, when he pleaded guilty to felony assault related to the domestic violence case involving singer Rihanna.
That case resulted in probation, community service and ongoing public discussion about accountability and personal conduct in the music industry.
Brown has continued to release music and maintain a large global fan base despite these controversies, and his case often comes up in broader debates about how audiences reckon with artists’ personal histories.
Larsson did not elaborate on her reasons beyond the context of her listening habits in the Cosmopolitan clip, and the mention was part of a quick‑response format rather than an extended statement.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji