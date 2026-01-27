For many, the takeaway was clear: Millie Bobby Brown is in a league of her own. Since her breakout as Eleven, Brown has built a profile that stretches well beyond Stranger Things, from leading Netflix films to fashion campaigns and a beauty brand, and fans were quick to point out that her massive following reflects that wider global reach, not just her role on the show. Moreover, she also fronts her own franchise: the Enola Holmes films, which star Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin.