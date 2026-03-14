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Oscars spotlight: Best picture winners of 20 years

A look back at the Academy’s top films ahead of the 98th Oscars

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AFP
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Oscars billboards are seen as preparations are made ahead of the 98th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on March 13, 2026.
Oscars billboards are seen as preparations are made ahead of the 98th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on March 13, 2026.
AFP

Hollywood: The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of Sunday's 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

This year, 10 films are in contention for the top prize: "Bugonia," "F1: The Movie," "Frankenstein," "Hamnet," "Marty Supreme," "One Battle After Another," "The Secret Agent," "Sentimental Value," "Sinners" and "Train Dreams."

  1. 2025 - "Anora"

  2. 2024 - "Oppenheimer"

  3. 2023 - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

  4. 2022 - "CODA"

  5. 2021 - "Nomadland"

  6. 2020 - "Parasite"

  7. 2019 - "Green Book"

  8. 2018 - "The Shape of Water"

  9. 2017 - "Moonlight"

  10. 2016 - "Spotlight"

  11. 2015 - "Birdman"

  12. 2014 - "12 Years A Slave"

  13. 2013 - "Argo"

  14. 2012 - "The Artist"

  15. 2011 - "The King's Speech"

  16. 2010 - "The Hurt Locker"

  17. 2009 - "Slumdog Millionaire"

  18. 2008 - "No Country for Old Men"

  19. 2007 - "The Departed"

  20. 2006 - "Crash"

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