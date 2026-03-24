The Hannah Montana effect: How Miley Cyrus turned a Disney image into a brazen, boundary-breaking career

Yet becoming a widely marketed 'ideal' teenage role model also manifested a sense of rebellion that would later surface at award shows, most notably at the MTV VMAs, when Cyrus shed her Disney image in a more provocative performance. “From the time I was 11, it was, ‘You’re a pop star! That means you have to be blonde, and you have to have long hair, and you have to put on some glittery tight thing,’” Cyrus explained to Marie Claire in 2015. “Meanwhile, I’m this fragile little girl playing a 16-year-old in a wig and a ton of makeup. It was like Toddlers & Tiaras.”