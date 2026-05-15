One interaction with her son, asking her to open his snack, became the unexpected spark that shifted her perspective. "I was sitting on my couch wallowing,” Harper recalled for the judges during her audition, “I was just having a pity party and praying that the Lord would calm my spirit. My son kept coming up to me saying, ‘Mom, open my cheese,’ and I’m just like, ‘Just leave me alone with the cheese,’” she said, adding that she was hit by an epiphany and realised that it was time to move on and heal from postpartum depression."And so, I wrote this song called ‘String Cheese.’”