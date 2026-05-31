And, as these two try to sort out their own feelings for each other, their best friends are caught on a ‘rollercoaster’ too. Hannah’s best friend Allie (Mika Abdalla), is trying to piece herself together from a breakup and finds solace in Dean, a smouldering hockey star. She wants the solace to be temporary; but he, obviously doesn’t. The veneer of smarminess wears thin by the end of the season, as he well, realises, oh goodness, he is falling for Allie. Again, another love story blooming that is just as riveting as the leads.