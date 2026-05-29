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Off Campus Season 2 confirmed: Release timeline, plot details and cast changes explained

Prime Video teased the new pairing as the next chapter in the Off Campus universe

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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While the story is set in the Boston area, filming is expected to once again lean on Canadian locations:
While the story is set in the Boston area, filming is expected to once again lean on Canadian locations:

Class is back in session, folks!

Prime Video’s hit slow-burn college hockey series Off Campus (based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling books) has wrapped its first season, leaving fans more than ready for a second round. And good news: The cameras are gearing up again, with plenty more drama (and romance) on the way.

Grab your jerseys, here’s everything we know about Season 2 so far.

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Filming details: Where the story heads next

Production is reportedly set to run from June 1 to September 18, 2026, which puts a likely release window around April or May 2027, if things stay on track.

While the story is set in the Boston area, filming is expected to once again lean on Canadian locations:

  • Vancouver, Canada: Season 1’s base, likely to return for Season 2

  • University of British Columbia: Expected to reprise its role as Briar University

  • Dean’s NYC life: His upscale apartment scenes are filmed at the Douglas, Autograph Collection Hotel

A quick note from the production team: fans are being asked not to visit or share filming locations, as studios are keeping sets private for safety and smooth production—similar to other recent YA adaptations.

The new central couple: Dean and Allie take the lead

Season 2 shifts focus from Garrett and Hannah’s story to Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla), who move into the spotlight as the main couple.

Prime Video confirmed the transition, teasing the new pairing as the next chapter in the Off Campus universe.

Showrunner Louisa Levy confirmed the news in the statement, saying: “We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean's story as our primary romance of season 2 after kickstarting their romance in season 1. But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don't worry, they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble. We're looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone's story. There's a lot for fans to look forward to,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Levy also explained the show's structure, saying: “We will always have a happily ever after of some kind, and then we'll also have another love story that's left hanging. I want audiences to know what they're tuning in for the following season. I want them to know who they're showing up for and why, and what story needs to get resolved.”

Good news for fans: All eight scripts for Season 2 are already written, with the creative plan firmly in place.

Who’s returning (and who’s new to Briar U)

The Briar U world is expanding, with a mix of returning characters and new faces joining the roster:

  • Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla — Dean & Allie (new leads)

  • Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli — Hannah & Garrett

  • Jalen Thomas Brooks, Julia Sarah Stone, Khobe Clarke — returning ensemble characters

  • India Fowler, Antonio Cipriano, Phillipa Soo — new additions to Briar U

  • Josh Heuston, Justin Kohl — not returning this season (though future appearances haven’t been ruled out)

With new relationships forming and old ones still in play, Season 2 looks set to expand the Briar U universe in a big way.

So yes, Dean and Allie are stepping into the spotlight. The only question now is: who are you most excited to see back on the ice?

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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