Showrunner Louisa Levy confirmed the news in the statement, saying: “We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean's story as our primary romance of season 2 after kickstarting their romance in season 1. But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don't worry, they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble. We're looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone's story. There's a lot for fans to look forward to,” according to Entertainment Weekly.