Empowering the future workforce for the market demands
The Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030 is working to change the emirates economy, society and environment over the next few years, by growing tourism, manufacturing, technology, logistics and other areas. To make this happen the market needs people who are well trained and have real experience in their fields. Having that experience is essential for people who want to work in the region. When new sectors come up and the industries that already exist have to compete more, the employers want to find individuals who can adjust fast, know what the local people want and start helping the company from the first day they start working at the job. They are looking for people who can rapidly adapt to these industries, grasp their local priorities, and begin adding value from the very first day.
Many employers in the region think that students who have had hands-on experience while still keeping global standards education, like those at Royal Roads University RAK, are better prepared for work. Nowadays it is easy to find information so what makes someone stand out is not what they learned in school. It is what they have actually done. Theory, concepts and even complete course materials are now available online from any location. However the opportunity to guarantee the standards of that material and to apply that knowledge under supervision in organisations and, on real projects is still quite limited and highly valuable.
This is where experience becomes really important. Anyone can watch videos. Read online but it is harder to get experience in a real workplace. Students get ready for their jobs when they work on projects, meet deadlines, get feedback from professionals and see the results of their decisions. This kind of experience does not happen by chance. It takes planning, working with employers and close supervision to make sure students learn from their experiences.
Royal Roads University RAK helps its students by making experience a big part of their education. The programs are designed so that students switch between learning theory and applying it. They learn about issues in class then work on challenges with industry and community partners. This helps students build their knowledge, make decisions and develop the skills that workplaces need today. They start building their career by working on projects, solving problems and leading teams even before they graduate from Royal Roads University RAK.
For employers this means that graduates come with more than a degree. They come with examples of their work references from supervisors and stories that show they can work hard, take initiative and be professional. For students this approach makes education a place where they can try things, make mistakes and grow with guidance rather than waiting until their first job to face real challenges. In a market where people can easily find information it is this kind of guided hands-on experience at Royal Roads University RAK that shows who is truly ready for the workforce.