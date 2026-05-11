Experience starts at the university

The Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030 is working to change the emirates economy, society and environment over the next few years, by growing tourism, manufacturing, technology, logistics and other areas. To make this happen the market needs people who are well trained and have real experience in their fields. Having that experience is essential for people who want to work in the region. When new sectors come up and the industries that already exist have to compete more, the employers want to find individuals who can adjust fast, know what the local people want and start helping the company from the first day they start working at the job. They are looking for people who can rapidly adapt to these industries, grasp their local priorities, and begin adding value from the very first day.