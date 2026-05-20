GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

US University of New Haven to open first Saudi campus in Riyadh this September

It is expected to accommodate around 13,000 students

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Move is part of the kingdom pushes to expand international higher education under Vision 2030.
Move is part of the kingdom pushes to expand international higher education under Vision 2030.
Shutterstock

The US University of New Haven is set to open its Riyadh campus in September, marking the launch of the first American university branch campus in Saudi Arabia as the kingdom pushes to expand international higher education under Vision 2030.

The university said the new campus, located in the Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City -Misk City, would welcome Saudi citizens, expatriate residents and international students.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The first phase of the campus will launch with a College of Business and Digital Innovation offering undergraduate and graduate programmes focused on business, entrepreneurship and digital innovation. The university said the initial intake is expected to reach up to 500 students.

The University of New Haven had received approval from the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), paving the way for the opening of what it described as the world’s first US international branch campus in Saudi Arabia.

University President Jens Frederiksen said Saudi Arabia represents “an extraordinary frontier in the evolution of global education”, citing the kingdom’s investment in innovation, technology and workforce development.

The Riyadh campus forms part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to attract leading international educational institutions and strengthen the private higher education sector as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy away from oil.

The university plans to expand later through additional colleges specialising in engineering, advanced manufacturing, arts and applied sciences. Once fully operational, the campus is expected to accommodate around 13,000 students

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Kuwaiti section of the railway will extend about 85 km from the country’s southwestern border with Saudi Arabia to the Shadadiya area near Kuwait’s new university campus.

Kuwait approves Saudi high-speed railway route

2m read
A view of the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Saudi air defences intercept, destroy 3 drones

1m read
Residents advised to avoid wadis and low-lying areas as thunderstorms continue across several regions.

Saudi Arabia braces for continued thunderstorms

2m read
The Riyadh skyline

KSA rolls out financial control law for state entities

1m read