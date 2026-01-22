Middlesex University-owner eyes bigger growth in Saudi Arabia, UAE after listing

Saudi-listed Almasar targets new special needs centres, international universities in 2026
Dubai: Saudi Arabia-listed Almasar Alshamil Education has unveiled plans to expand its special needs education network across Saudi Arabia and bring international universities into the Kingdom, as it accelerates regional growth following its Tadawul listing.
The company said its 2026 agenda centres on scaling physical infrastructure, broadening academic offerings, and deepening partnerships across Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The roadmap follows Almasar’s decision late last year to list 30 per cent of its share capital on the Saudi Exchange. The group operates across special needs education and care services in Saudi Arabia and private higher education in the UAE.
Majed Al Mutairi, chief executive officer of Almasar Alshamil Education, said the listing has strengthened the company’s platform for expansion across both markets. “The beginning of a new year is a moment to reflect on responsibility and opportunity. Following our successful listing on the Saudi Exchange, we enter the year with a strong platform for growth and a clear mandate to deliver impact.
"As education continues to play a central role in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and UAE Vision 2030, our focus remains on scaling inclusive, future-ready education that delivers real outcomes for learners and society,” he said.
Saudi Arabia will remain the primary growth market, with Almasar planning to open new Special Needs Education and Care centres and schools in multiple regions. The expansion builds on its Human Development Company platform, which currently operates 39 daycare centres, 14 schools and three clinics serving about 8,000 beneficiaries.
The company said new facilities will focus on specialised education, rehabilitation and residential services. It also plans to expand digital systems used for standardised rehabilitation programmes, outcome measurement and personalised care delivery.
Almasar said it intends to bring reputed international universities into Saudi Arabia in the coming years as part of a broader higher education push. The company did not disclose potential partners, capital commitments or timelines.
The move would mark a shift beyond its current Saudi focus on special needs education into mainstream higher education provision. Almasar positioned the plan as aligned with national efforts to expand domestic university capacity.
In the UAE, Almasar plans to expand programmes across its university portfolio, which includes Middlesex University Dubai, Abu Dhabi University and Liwa University. The group said it will continue building degrees in artificial intelligence, business analytics, cybersecurity and applied sciences.
New programmes linked to labour market demand are also in development. The company said employability, applied learning and internationalisation will remain core priorities supported by industry partnerships and work-integrated learning.
Almasar said AI-enabled learning tools, data analytics platforms and digital research systems will play a larger role in teaching and student services. It positioned technology as central to both higher education delivery and special needs care operations.
The company also said partnership development will underpin growth across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Planned collaboration areas include international academic alliances, private-sector training partnerships and public-sector engagement.
Almasar reported revenue of SAR 336 million in the first nine months of 2025, representing 24 percent year-on-year growth, with EBITDA of SAR 129 million. Total students and beneficiaries reached about 28,000 across Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The company said the Tadawul listing strengthens its ability to fund expansion across special needs education and higher education. Its longer-term strategy centres on building an integrated education platform spanning early intervention, schooling, university education and workforce pathways.
