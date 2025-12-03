Middlesex University–owner Al Masar Al Shamil Education lists on Saudi Exchange main market

The IPO raised SAR 599 million, with institutional demand oversubscribed by 103 times
Dubai/ Riyadh: Al Masar Al Shamil Education Company, the owner of Middlesex University Dubai and one of the GCC’s largest specialised education groups, made its debut on the Saudi Exchange’s Main Market following a heavily subscribed initial public offering.
The company offered 30.7 million ordinary shares, representing 30 per cent of its issued capital. The IPO raised SAR 599 million, drawing an order book of SAR 62 billion and an oversubscription level of 103 times — one of the strongest showings for a Saudi education-sector listing in recent years.
Trading began with immediate momentum. Al Masar Al Shamil closed its first session up 18 per cent at SAR 23.09, compared with an IPO price of SAR 19.50. Total trading value exceeded SAR 450 million, making it the top gainer on the day and the most actively traded stock.
The company has reported solid financial performance ahead of the listing. Revenue grew 24 per cent year-on-year to SAR 336 million in the first nine months of 2025, supported by expanded enrolment across Human Development Company and Middlesex University Dubai.
At the listing ceremony, the Saudi Exchange was represented by Nasser Al Ajaji, Chief of Listing, while Chairman Dr Shamsheer Vayalil attended on behalf of Al Masar Al Shamil.
Saudi Exchange CEO Mohammed Al Rumaih said the debut highlights the maturity of the Saudi market and its ability to attract major regional operators, noting that education remains a core sector for long-term economic development.
Dr. Vayalil said the listing marks a pivotal step in accelerating the group’s expansion in Saudi Arabia and strengthening its higher education and special-education platforms.
Al Masar Al Shamil serves about 28,000 students across universities, SEN centres, and schools in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, offering integrated services across the education ecosystem.
