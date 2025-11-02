Almasar Alshamil Education sets IPO price range as Saudi listing nears

Dubai: Almasar Alshamil Education, the Saudi Arabia-based owner of Middlesex University Dubai, has moved ahead with its IPO plan by setting its offer price range and opening institutional book-building on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Amanat Special Education and Care Holdings Ltd., the selling shareholder, will receive all IPO proceeds. Almasar Alshamil will not retain any funds from the transaction.

Almasar Alshamil plans to allocate 70% of the shares to institutional buyers and 30% to retail investors, depending on demand. The company will set the final offer price after completing the institutional phase.

Institutional investors began placing bids on November 2, with the process running until November 6 at 2 p.m. (KSA time). The retail subscription window will follow from November 18 to 20, giving individual investors in Saudi Arabia and the GCC a chance to take part.

The company priced its shares between SAR18.50 and SAR19.50, valuing the business between SAR1.89 billion and SAR1.99 billion. The sale of 30.7 million ordinary shares, equal to 30% of its capital, could raise up to SAR599 million.

The planned listing adds to Saudi Arabia’s active IPO pipeline, as investors seek exposure to the education and human-capital sectors. The country continues to attract regional companies looking to tap strong market liquidity and investor demand.

Almasar Alshamil runs education institutions across the GCC, including Middlesex University Dubai and a 35% stake in NEMA Holding. The group focuses on higher and special education and has reported rapid growth in recent years.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.