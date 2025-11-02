GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Almasar Alshamil Education sets IPO price range as Saudi listing nears

Saudi Arabia-based owner of Middlesex University Dubai (MDX Dubai) will list 30% of shares

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Almasar Alshamil Education sets IPO price range as Saudi listing nears

Dubai: Almasar Alshamil Education, the Saudi Arabia-based owner of Middlesex University Dubai, has moved ahead with its IPO plan by setting its offer price range and opening institutional book-building on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The company priced its shares between SAR18.50 and SAR19.50, valuing the business between SAR1.89 billion and SAR1.99 billion. The sale of 30.7 million ordinary shares, equal to 30% of its capital, could raise up to SAR599 million.

Investors begin bidding

Institutional investors began placing bids on November 2, with the process running until November 6 at 2 p.m. (KSA time). The retail subscription window will follow from November 18 to 20, giving individual investors in Saudi Arabia and the GCC a chance to take part.

Almasar Alshamil plans to allocate 70% of the shares to institutional buyers and 30% to retail investors, depending on demand. The company will set the final offer price after completing the institutional phase.

Amanat Special Education and Care Holdings Ltd., the selling shareholder, will receive all IPO proceeds. Almasar Alshamil will not retain any funds from the transaction.

Expanding education footprint

Almasar Alshamil runs education institutions across the GCC, including Middlesex University Dubai and a 35% stake in NEMA Holding. The group focuses on higher and special education and has reported rapid growth in recent years.

Revenue climbed from SAR181 million in 2022 to SAR437.1 million in 2024, while EBITDA rose from SAR96.7 million to SAR215.6 million.

Growing IPO momentum

The planned listing adds to Saudi Arabia’s active IPO pipeline, as investors seek exposure to the education and human-capital sectors. The country continues to attract regional companies looking to tap strong market liquidity and investor demand.

Final allocations are due by November 26, and refunds of any excess funds will be issued by December 2, 2025.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Tadawul

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

MENA IPOs raise $700 million in Q3 2025

MENA IPOs raise $700 million in Q3 2025

2m read
Dubizzle Group postpones planned IPO in a rare move

Dubizzle Group postpones planned IPO in a rare move

2m read
Heriot-Watt University serves over 25,000 students across five campuses, including two international locations. Pictured above is the Heriot-Watt University building in the UAE.

Heriot-Watt University plans Saudi Arabia campus

2m read
Middlesex University Dubai

Amanat’s Education unit gets nod for Saudi IPO

2m read