Middlesex University Dubai owner to list 30% of shares on Saudi Exchange

Prior to the IPO, Amanat Special Education and Care Holdings Ltd. is the company’s sole shareholder and will sell its shares as part of the offering. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved the company’s application on September 29, 2025, allowing the registration and offering of 30.7 million shares, representing 30% of its share capital. The offering price will be determined through a book-building process.

Dubai: Almasar Alshamil Education, a leading provider of specialized education services in the GCC, announced its intention to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) and list its ordinary shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

In higher education, it owns Middlesex University Dubai (MDX Dubai) with 6,400 students across two campuses, and holds a 35% effective interest in NEMA Holding, which operates five campuses with over 13,500 students.

In Saudi Arabia, it operates through Human Development Company (HDC) and Human Rehabilitation Company (HRC), together the largest private provider of Special Needs Education and Care (SEC). The network includes 39 daycare centers, 14 schools, and three clinics, serving more than 7,950 beneficiaries.

The company has appointed SNB Capital as its financial advisor, lead manager, and underwriter, with EFG Hermes Saudi Arabia acting as joint bookrunner for the institutional tranche.

In Saudi Arabia, special education enrollments are forecast to grow from 87,000 students in 2023 to 131,000 by 2028, an annual growth rate of 8.6%. In the UAE, higher education enrollments are expected to grow 5.8% annually through 2028, led by private institutions.

Majed Al Mutairi, Chief Executive Officer, said the group is “uniquely positioned to scale its high-impact education providers across Special Education Needs and Care and Higher Education,” adding that the IPO “will enable us to strengthen our capabilities, expand geographic reach, and make specialized education more accessible for underserved segments.”

He added that the offering “reflects the growing strength of our business and the demand for inclusive and specialized education services across the GCC.”

The company reported revenue growth from SAR181 million in 2022 to SAR437 million in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55%. EBITDA increased from SAR96.7 million in 2022 to SAR215.6 million in 2024, a CAGR of 49%.

Dividend distribution will depend on financial performance, cash flow, and regulatory considerations. Any dividends will be subject to board recommendation and shareholder approval at the General Assembly.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.