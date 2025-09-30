Dubai-listed Amanat’s Education unit gets nod for IPO on Saudi Exchange

The IPO will see the listing of 30.7 million shares, representing 30% of Almasar Education’s share capital. Full details, including financial statements, management information, and risk factors, will be outlined in the prospectus ahead of the subscription period.

Dubai: UAE-based Amanat Holdings PJSC said its subsidiary Almasar Alshamil Education has received approval from Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Almasar Education, formerly Amanat Education, is a GCC education provider with a focus on Special Education Needs (SEN) and higher education. Its portfolio serves more than 23,000 students and includes:

The company said its mission aligns with the economic and human capital development goals of both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Its strategy aims to improve accessibility, quality, and affordability in specialized education sectors that remain underserved in the region.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.