Dubai-listed Amanat’s Education unit gets nod for IPO on Saudi Exchange

Dubai: UAE-based Amanat Holdings PJSC said its subsidiary Almasar Alshamil Education has received approval from Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).
The IPO will see the listing of 30.7 million shares, representing 30% of Almasar Education’s share capital. Full details, including financial statements, management information, and risk factors, will be outlined in the prospectus ahead of the subscription period.
Almasar Education, formerly Amanat Education, is a GCC education provider with a focus on Special Education Needs (SEN) and higher education. Its portfolio serves more than 23,000 students and includes:
Human Development Company (60% owned) — the largest private SEN provider in Saudi Arabia, offering education, medical, and rehabilitation services.
Middlesex University Dubai (100% owned) — the first overseas campus of Middlesex University London.
NEMA Holding (35% owned) — operator of Abu Dhabi University and Liwa University across five campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai.
Almasar Education reported a 23% year-on-year revenue increase for the six months ending June 30, 2025, supported by growth in enrolments and beneficiaries, which surpassed 23,000.
The company has outlined a strategy focused on:
Expanding SEN education centers across Saudi Arabia.
Increasing higher education enrolments across its network.
Exploring new services, including residential SEN offerings.
The company said its mission aligns with the economic and human capital development goals of both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Its strategy aims to improve accessibility, quality, and affordability in specialized education sectors that remain underserved in the region.
