GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Dubai-listed Amanat’s Education unit gets nod for IPO on Saudi Exchange

Almasar Education, formerly Amanat Education, fully owns Middlesex University Dubai

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Middlesex University Dubai
Middlesex University Dubai
Supplied

Dubai: UAE-based Amanat Holdings PJSC said its subsidiary Almasar Alshamil Education has received approval from Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The IPO will see the listing of 30.7 million shares, representing 30% of Almasar Education’s share capital. Full details, including financial statements, management information, and risk factors, will be outlined in the prospectus ahead of the subscription period.

Specialist education

Almasar Education, formerly Amanat Education, is a GCC education provider with a focus on Special Education Needs (SEN) and higher education. Its portfolio serves more than 23,000 students and includes:

  • Human Development Company (60% owned) — the largest private SEN provider in Saudi Arabia, offering education, medical, and rehabilitation services.

  • Middlesex University Dubai (100% owned) — the first overseas campus of Middlesex University London.

  • NEMA Holding (35% owned) — operator of Abu Dhabi University and Liwa University across five campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai.

Growth, finances

Almasar Education reported a 23% year-on-year revenue increase for the six months ending June 30, 2025, supported by growth in enrolments and beneficiaries, which surpassed 23,000.

The company has outlined a strategy focused on:

  • Expanding SEN education centers across Saudi Arabia.

  • Increasing higher education enrolments across its network.

  • Exploring new services, including residential SEN offerings.

The company said its mission aligns with the economic and human capital development goals of both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Its strategy aims to improve accessibility, quality, and affordability in specialized education sectors that remain underserved in the region.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaEducationSaudi Tadawul

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

ALEC IPO now open: 6 reasons to consider investing

ALEC IPO now open: 6 reasons to consider investing

3m read
ALEC Holdings’ project include: Wynn Al Marjan, Stargate Data Centre, and the iLMI – Science Discovery Innovation Centre MISK in Saudi Arabia.

ALEC Dubai IPO: What you need to know 

4m read
The Saudi Stock Exchange, also known as the Tadawul, in Riyadh

Saudi fashion brand Jamjoom prices IPO at SAR145/share

2m read
The move follows an experimental phase launched in 2021, during which sukuk issuance through crowdfunding surged to SR3.4 billion in 2024.

Saudi Arabia enables crowdfunded sukuk and debt

1m read