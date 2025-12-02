Saudi IPO pipeline expands toward 100 approvals despite 12% fall in Tadawul benchmark

Saudi Arabia has seen nearly $4.5 billion raised through IPOs on both its main market and Nomu parallel market in 2025, its strongest year since 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The biggest deals included low-cost airline Flynas Co., which has slid since its June debut, and Mecca developer Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction Co., which has been one of the top-performing listings in the region this year.