Saudi banking assets hit record SR4.94 trillion as sector posts strongest growth

Record growth underscores economic momentum, expanding financing activity across Kingdom

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s commercial banks have reported a historic rise in total assets, reaching SR4.94 trillion at the end of October, the highest level ever recorded and edging closer to the SR5 trillion mark. The figures, disclosed in a recent government report, highlight the accelerating expansion of the Kingdom’s financial sector, Okaz Arabic newspaper reported.

The surge reflects the robustness of the Kingdom’s economic performance and the continued momentum generated by Vision 2030 projects, alongside the steady growth in financing and investment activities.

According to the report, private sector liabilities topped the list of assets at SR3.14 trillion, signalling strong demand for corporate and consumer lending. Liabilities to government and quasi-government entities rose to SR895.26 billion, while foreign assets held by banks reached SR433.03 billion, demonstrating ongoing diversification and international exposure.

Bank reserves at the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) stood at SR167.65 billion, with additional deposits of SR23.17 billion. Treasury bills totalled SR24.03 billion, liabilities to banks reached SR49.61 billion, and fixed assets amounted to SR54.65 billion. Other classified assets were valued at SR136.97 billion, while cash on hand stood at SR20.08 billion.

Collectively, these indicators point to the strongest recovery and growth trajectory the Saudi banking sector has witnessed, supported by vigorous economic activity and unprecedented levels of national investment.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts.
