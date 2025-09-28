GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Central Bank approves use of visitor ID to open bank accounts

The policy shift is part of a broader financial inclusion and digital transformation push

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Visitors to Saudi Arabia can now open bank accounts using a “Visitor ID,” the Saudi Central Bank (Sama) announced on Sunday, marking a notable shift in access to financial services across the Kingdom.

The “Visitor ID,” issued by the Ministry of Interior, is recognised as an official identification document and can be verified through authorised digital platforms, according to the central bank.

SAMA said the change would enable banks to serve new consumer groups and improve the overall visitor experience, while also aligning account opening procedures with international standards.

The update comes as part of the central bank’s ongoing review of account regulations, designed to keep pace with regulatory developments, streamline banking processes, and advance the Kingdom’s financial inclusion and digital transformation agenda.

Khitam Al Amir
