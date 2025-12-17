UAE resident sends Dh4,600 via remittance app, funds debited but never received

After a routine transfer, UAE resident faces silence, delays, and no refund: Next steps?
Dubai: He sent Dh4,600 through a remittance app. The money left his UAE bank account — and never arrived. At the time, Abhishek had no reason to think anything would go wrong.
It was late November 2025, and like thousands of UAE residents every day, he used a mobile remittance app to send just over Dh4,600 back home. The app processed the payment instantly, and his bank account reflected the debit within seconds.
Everything appeared routine, familiar, and secure. Then the waiting began. Days passed, and the money never reached its destination.
What unsettled Abhishek was not just the delay, but the silence that followed. “I transferred the funds through the app, and the money was deducted from my bank account immediately,” he said. “Several days passed, but the amount still hadn’t reached the recipient.”
He contacted the app’s customer support repeatedly using the official email address listed on the platform. Each message brought the same result — no clear response, no explanation, and no indication of when, or if, the transfer would be completed.
There was also no offer of a refund. “At this point, the delay was far beyond what the app communicated when I made the payment,” Abhishek said. “I just want the money recovered or a proper resolution.”
Abhishek has kept every record connected to the transaction. He has receipts, transaction numbers, timestamps, and bank statements showing the debit. If required, he can provide full proof of payment. What he does not have is clarity.
That uncertainty is familiar to many UAE residents who rely heavily on digital remittance apps to send money home, pay family expenses, or move funds across borders quickly and affordably.
When something goes wrong, users often discover how little they understand about who actually controls the app — and whether it is regulated at all.
Another consistent warning from banks and exchange houses concerns unrealistic exchange rates.
Licensed financial institutions operate within regulated margins. Exchange rates or fees that appear significantly better than those offered by banks or authorised exchange houses are often used to lure users into sending money quickly, without verification.
Documentation is another key indicator. Regulated providers issue transaction receipts, unique reference numbers, and real-time confirmations that allow transfers to be tracked. Missing receipts, vague confirmations, or delays without explanation are not consistent with licensed operations.
Requests for additional payments after a transfer has been initiated — such as “processing fees,” “customs charges,” or “government taxes” paid outside the app — are widely recognised as advance-fee fraud tactics. Once funds are moved outside an official platform, recovery becomes far more difficult.
Fraud cases in the UAE frequently involve pressure tactics designed to force quick decisions.
Users may be warned that accounts will be blocked within hours, that preferential exchange rates are expiring immediately, or that urgent action is required to avoid penalties. Regulators say this sense of urgency is deliberately used to prevent users from verifying requests through official channels.
There is also a clear rule across the UAE financial system: banks, exchange houses, and regulators do not ask customers to share passwords, PINs, or one-time passcodes through phone calls, emails, or messages. Any request for such information is treated by authorities as a strong indicator of fraud.
The Central Bank of the UAE has repeatedly warned residents about fraudulent communications and impersonation attempts.
“The Central Bank of the UAE advises caution against responding to fraudulent e-mails and internet postings purporting to be legitimate CBUAE communications and messages,” the regulator has said.
It has also urged consumers to verify the authenticity of any emails or documents claiming to originate from the Central Bank and stressed that residents should not send money to unauthorised individuals or institutions.
In several reported cases, fraudsters have misused the CBUAE’s name, logo, address, and even the names of staff members to appear credible. Regulators advise that any communication claiming regulatory authority should be verified independently through official websites or established contact channels.
Under Central Bank regulations, licensed financial institutions in the UAE are required to follow strict digital security standards aimed at preventing fraud.
Banks must implement controls that suspend mobile banking sessions if screen sharing, malware, or remote access tools are detected, or if a customer is on an active call during sensitive transactions. These measures are designed to counter remote takeover scams.
The Central Bank has also prohibited the use of SMS or email one-time passcodes as the sole method of authentication for financial transactions. Licensed institutions are required to use stronger safeguards, including biometrics or secure in-app authentication methods.
UAE banks consistently remind customers that official authorities will never pressure them into sharing authentication codes. Apps that rely only on basic SMS verification or continue operating normally during screen sharing or remote access sessions do not align with these regulatory standards.
Act immediately. Banks and regulators advise contacting your bank as soon as a transfer is delayed or funds appear to be missing. Early action can limit further movement of the money.
Flag the transaction with your bank. Request that the bank freeze any related activity and, if the transfer was international, ask for a SWIFT recall. This step is time-sensitive.
Document everything. Keep records of all communication with the app provider, including emails, receipts, transaction references, and timestamps.
File a police report. This is a legal requirement for further action. Reports can be filed through eCrime.ae (Dubai), the Aman Service (Abu Dhabi), or the Ministry of Interior app (federal).
Escalate if unresolved. If the bank does not resolve the issue within 30 days, submit a formal complaint to Sanadak, the UAE’s financial ombudsman, at www.sanadak.gov.ae.
Understand the limits. As per CBUAE regulations, licensed financial institutions must investigate fraud reports, but they can only stop or recover a transfer if it has not yet been settled, meaning fully processed.
Why timing matters. Once funds are settled and pass through intermediary systems, recovery becomes far more difficult, which is why early reporting significantly improves the chances of tracing the money.
Digital remittance apps are now embedded in daily life for UAE residents, offering speed and convenience that traditional channels often cannot match.
Regulators and banks stress that convenience should not replace verification. Using licensed providers, checking regulatory authorisation, reviewing account statements regularly, and enabling strong security features such as biometrics and two-factor authentication are considered basic safeguards.
Abhishek’s experience reflects what happens when those safeguards fail — or when users discover too late that they were never fully in place. The money left his account in seconds. The search for answers has taken far longer.
