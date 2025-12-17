UAE resident sends Dh4,600 via remittance app, funds debited but never received

Act immediately. Banks and regulators advise contacting your bank as soon as a transfer is delayed or funds appear to be missing. Early action can limit further movement of the money.

Flag the transaction with your bank. Request that the bank freeze any related activity and, if the transfer was international, ask for a SWIFT recall. This step is time-sensitive.

Document everything. Keep records of all communication with the app provider, including emails, receipts, transaction references, and timestamps.

File a police report. This is a legal requirement for further action. Reports can be filed through eCrime.ae (Dubai), the Aman Service (Abu Dhabi), or the Ministry of Interior app (federal).

Escalate if unresolved. If the bank does not resolve the issue within 30 days, submit a formal complaint to Sanadak, the UAE’s financial ombudsman, at www.sanadak.gov.ae.

Understand the limits. As per CBUAE regulations, licensed financial institutions must investigate fraud reports, but they can only stop or recover a transfer if it has not yet been settled, meaning fully processed.