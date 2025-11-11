'Digital Arrest' scams soar in India: Should NRIs in UAE be worried?

Using forged documents and fake video “hearings,” scammers convince victims they are under “digital arrest.” Victims are often told not to contact anyone, kept under video surveillance, and instructed to transfer money for “verification,” “bail,” or “legal settlement.”

Fraudsters contact targets via phone or video calls, impersonating police, tax officials or even judges. They claim the victim’s bank accounts are linked to money laundering or tax evasion and demand immediate payment to avoid arrest.

While most victims are in India, the threat is spreading to non-resident Indians (NRIs) in the UAE and elsewhere who hold financial, banking or identity links to India.

Justice Surya Kant called the trend “shocking,” warning that if authorities “ignore it, the problem will magnify” and vowing that the court would “deal with this with iron hands.”

Losses can be severe — from wiped-out retirement savings to distress asset sales. Payments made through UPI, online transfers or crypto are nearly impossible to recover once processed.

Cybercrime officials warn that scammers increasingly target those with “dual exposure” — living overseas but maintaining Indian bank accounts or property. A Dubai-based professional, for example, might receive a call claiming an “IT violation” tied to their NRI account or property transactions.

Yes. Anyone with savings or investments in India can be exposed. Fraudsters often obtain leaked or public data about NRIs, using it to craft targeted scams.

Verdict: Digital arrest scams exploit fear and trust in authority. For UAE-based NRIs, vigilance is the best defence. Stay sceptical of urgent or secretive demands, verify every communication, and regularly review your India-linked financial access. A few moments of caution can prevent a devastating loss.

Verify, don’t panic. If contacted by someone claiming to be from Indian authorities, hang up and call back using verified numbers of your bank or government department.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.