A look at how banking, Aadhaar, and credit card updates will affect NRIs from November 1
Here’s a breakdown of the key changes and tips for NRIs:
Effective November 1: Amendments to the Banking Laws Act are streamlining the bank nomination process to help avoid ownership-related disputes.
Amendments to India’s Banking Laws Act allow account holders to:
Name up to four simultaneous nominees for bank accounts and lockers.
Specify shares or percentages for each nominee.
Set successive nominees, who inherit entitlements after a previous nominee passes away.
Ensure your NRE/NRO accounts have updated nomination details to avoid disputes.
Notify your bank of any changes via online banking or email to save time.
Keep copies of nomination forms for your records.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has revised the fee structure and simplified the online update process.
Children: Free mandatory biometric updates for one year.
Adults: ₹75 for name, DOB, address, or mobile updates; ₹125 for biometric updates.
Updates for adults can now be done online without documents.
UAE-based parents can update children’s Aadhaar online to avoid delays.
For adults, ensure your current address and mobile number are updated for banking and UPI access.
Effective November 1, the indirect tax structure is being simplified with a major change to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs:
India’s GST system shifts from four slabs to two plus a special rate.
12% and 28% slabs removed; 40% GST on luxury and sin goods.
NRIs shopping online in India or sending goods home should check prices, as GST on luxury items may increase.
In a major move for the Indian diaspora, Paytm now allows UAE NRIs (and those in 11 other countries) to use UPI with international mobile numbers linked to NRE or NRO accounts.
Download the Paytm app
Log in with your UAE number
Verify via SMS and link your NRE/NRO account
Set UPI PIN
Start sending and receiving payments
Send money to family in India instantly without high forex charges.
Pay merchants in India via UPI, scan QR codes, or shop online on Indian apps.
Transfer funds between NRE and NRO accounts seamlessly.
Track spending with Paytm tools like spend summaries and AI-powered Paytm Playback.
Supported countries: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, UK, US.
NPS to UPS deadline extended: UAE-based Indian government employees can switch from NPS to UPS until November 30.
Life Certificate: Retired government employees must submit certificates by end of November to continue receiving pensions.
Use online pension services or coordinate with Indian banks to submit Life Certificates from abroad.
SBI Cards: 1% fee for education payments via apps like MobiKwik or CRED; 1% on wallet recharges above ₹1,000.
PNB locker charges: Nationwide reduction in locker rent; new rates effective 30 days after announcement.
Monitor credit card fees if paying Indian bills from abroad.
For lockers, check PNB’s website for updated rent if you hold one.
With multiple changes coming into effect from November, UAE Indians should update nominations, Aadhaar details, and NRE/NRO account info. Leveraging Paytm UPI for instant payments and online shopping can save time and forex charges, while staying informed about GST, card fees, and pension updates ensures smooth financial management from abroad.
