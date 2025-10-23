Taptap Send down: Other remittance apps you can use

Wise (formerly TransferWise) – Known for its transparent fee structure and real-exchange-rate pricing. The app supports many currencies, sends delivery estimates and updates users via notifications.

Xoom by PayPal – Offers multiple delivery methods, including bank deposit, mobile wallet and cash pickup. The integration with PayPal boosts convenience and security.

Vance – Focused on the UAE-India corridor, it offers competitive exchange rates and 24/7 support. Interface and service model appeal strongly to Indian-origin workers.

Remitly – Popular for its “express” and “economy” options, multilingual support and tracking features.

Western Union – A long-established global money-transfer player. Its app supports bank transfers, credit/debit card payments and cash pickups throughout India.

e& money - The digital financial arm of e& (formerly Etisalat), e& money is a Central Bank-licensed super app that enables local and international transfers, mobile recharges, bill payments, and QR payments. It connects directly to users’ UAE mobile numbers and bank accounts for easy fund transfers worldwide.

Al Ansari Exchange – Send Money - One of the UAE’s oldest and most trusted remittance brands with more than 260 branches across the country. Its app complements its branch network by offering instant bank transfers and cash pickups in multiple countries, including India, the Philippines, and Pakistan.

Aspora (Vance) - Vance focuses on low-cost, instant transfers to India with live exchange rates, a transparent fee model, and a clean, user-friendly interface. It also provides 24/7 customer support.

Xe Currency & Money Transfers - Best known for its live currency-rate tracker, Xe also offers secure international transfers through its mobile app. It provides transparent exchange rates, transfer tracking, and support for over 130 currencies across 190 countries.

Payit – Shop, Send & Receive - A fully digital wallet by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) that supports local and international payments. Users can send money instantly to India, shop online, and receive payments with zero maintenance fees.

Hubpay - Hubpay enables quick remittances to India, Pakistan, and the Philippines with competitive exchange rates and no hidden fees.

Botim - Originally a popular UAE video-calling app, Botim now offers integrated fintech services, including domestic and international money transfers in partnership with financial institutions.

Careem Pay - A payment arm of Careem that enables peer-to-peer transfers, bill payments, and international remittances within its broader ride-hailing and delivery ecosystem.