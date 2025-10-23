Taptap Send down: Other remittance apps you can use

UAE expats have more digital options than ever to send money home quickly
Dubai: Popular remittance app Taptap Send has temporarily paused money transfers from the UAE while it upgrades its system, the company confirmed in a statement to Gulf News. The service disruption has prompted users to seek alternate options to send funds home.
For the estimated four million-strong Indian expatriate community in the UAE, sending money home is part of daily life. The growing number of digital remittance platforms has made this process faster, more transparent, and increasingly cost-effective.
According to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India received a record $129 billion in remittances in 2024, with the UAE and other GCC countries contributing a substantial share. The UAE alone accounted for about 19% of total inflows during the 2023–24 period, underscoring its role as one of the largest sources of overseas income for Indian households.
Here’s a look at some of the most reliable remittance apps and services available in the UAE for transfers to India.
Wise (formerly TransferWise) – Known for its transparent fee structure and real-exchange-rate pricing. The app supports many currencies, sends delivery estimates and updates users via notifications.
Xoom by PayPal – Offers multiple delivery methods, including bank deposit, mobile wallet and cash pickup. The integration with PayPal boosts convenience and security.
Vance – Focused on the UAE-India corridor, it offers competitive exchange rates and 24/7 support. Interface and service model appeal strongly to Indian-origin workers.
Remitly – Popular for its “express” and “economy” options, multilingual support and tracking features.
Western Union – A long-established global money-transfer player. Its app supports bank transfers, credit/debit card payments and cash pickups throughout India.
e& money - The digital financial arm of e& (formerly Etisalat), e& money is a Central Bank-licensed super app that enables local and international transfers, mobile recharges, bill payments, and QR payments. It connects directly to users’ UAE mobile numbers and bank accounts for easy fund transfers worldwide.
Al Ansari Exchange – Send Money - One of the UAE’s oldest and most trusted remittance brands with more than 260 branches across the country. Its app complements its branch network by offering instant bank transfers and cash pickups in multiple countries, including India, the Philippines, and Pakistan.
Aspora (Vance) - Vance focuses on low-cost, instant transfers to India with live exchange rates, a transparent fee model, and a clean, user-friendly interface. It also provides 24/7 customer support.
Xe Currency & Money Transfers - Best known for its live currency-rate tracker, Xe also offers secure international transfers through its mobile app. It provides transparent exchange rates, transfer tracking, and support for over 130 currencies across 190 countries.
Payit – Shop, Send & Receive - A fully digital wallet by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) that supports local and international payments. Users can send money instantly to India, shop online, and receive payments with zero maintenance fees.
Hubpay - Hubpay enables quick remittances to India, Pakistan, and the Philippines with competitive exchange rates and no hidden fees.
Botim - Originally a popular UAE video-calling app, Botim now offers integrated fintech services, including domestic and international money transfers in partnership with financial institutions.
Careem Pay - A payment arm of Careem that enables peer-to-peer transfers, bill payments, and international remittances within its broader ride-hailing and delivery ecosystem.
Lulu Money - A subsidiary of Lulu Financial Holdings, Lulu Money operates across the GCC with a wide network of exchange houses.
When choosing a remittance app, it’s essential to look beyond the headline fee. A low service charge may be offset by a less favourable exchange rate, so always compare the total cost, including the margin. It also helps to check the preferred payout method for the recipient in India, whether that’s a direct bank deposit, mobile wallet, or cash pickup, as each option can affect both speed and cost.
Before transferring, users should confirm eligibility requirements since some platforms operate only for UAE residents or require verified local bank accounts and identity checks. Large transfers may also be subject to reporting rules or tax implications in both the UAE and India, so it’s worth being aware of those limits. Finally, remitters should stay alert to changes in the local banking environment, as several UAE banks are currently revising their fee structures and policies for international transfers.
