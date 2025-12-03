GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

India withdraws order to pre-Install Sanchar Saathi app

Move comes amid rising privacy concerns and public backlash

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
An Indian government-run cybersecurity app "Sanchar Saathi" is seen on a mobile phone in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.
An Indian government-run cybersecurity app "Sanchar Saathi" is seen on a mobile phone in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.
AP

Dubai: The government has withdrawn its order mandating smartphone makers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on all devices sold in India, Indian media reports said on Wednesday.

The directive, which applied to all manufacturers including Apple — reportedly preparing to mount a legal challenge — was rolled back after the Communications Ministry said user adoption of the app has surged, with more than six lakh downloads in 24 hours and 1.4 crore users overall.

Officials said the mandate to pre-install was intended only to accelerate the pace of downloads. The government stressed that the app is designed to protect citizens from cyber fraud and can be removed by users at any time.

“The government, with an intent to provide access to cybersecurity to all citizens, mandated pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app on all smartphones. The app is secure… and they can remove the app,” the Communications Ministry said, reiterating that it has no hidden functions beyond user safety.

The rollback came amid two days of public criticism and opposition protests over privacy concerns, with several leaders warning the move could echo the Pegasus surveillance controversy. In Parliament, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia insisted “snooping is neither possible nor will it happen” with the app and emphasised users can delete it “like any other app”.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the mandate “ridiculous,” while Karti Chidambaram said it resembled measures taken in Russia and North Korea. Other opposition figures, including Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT), likened it to a surveillance tool.

Sanchar Saathi — developed by the Department of Telecommunications — is available as a mobile app and a web portal. The platform allows users to manage digital identities, report suspicious activity, and access information on telecom safety and cyber risks, Indian media reports said.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
technologyindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Scindia argued that the focus on pre-installation has created a “myth” around the nature of Sanchar Saathi.

Is Sanchar Saathi must on new phones? govt clarifies

3m read
Officials argue the app is essential to fight “serious endangerment” from phone theft, spoofed IMEIs, and cyber-fraud rings. Illustrative image.

India’s cyber safety app rule: What users should know

2m read
Indian Navy to commission anti-submarine ship

Indian Navy to commission anti-submarine ship 'Mahe'

2m read
Indian IT expert denied US visa despite strong professional background

US rejects visa for Indian techie earning ₹10m in 1 min

2m read