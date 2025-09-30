One phone a minute: Sanchar Saathi brings lost mobiles back to families

Citizen-first platform blocks, traces and returns mobiles, restoring digital security
Dubai: For many Indians, a mobile phone is more than a device — it is a lifeline. It stores cherished memories, connects families across distances, manages finances, and even serves as a gateway to government services. Losing one, whether to theft or misplacement, often feels like losing a part of life itself.
Now, a government initiative is quietly changing that story. The Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) Sanchar Saathi platform has helped citizens recover more than 600,000 lost and stolen mobile handsets, offering hope and relief to families across the country.
The “Block Your Lost/Stolen Mobile Handset” feature integrates telecom providers, state police forces, and DoT in real time. The moment someone tries to use a stolen phone with a new SIM card, an alert is triggered — sent both to the owner and the local police station. That single alert often leads to the recovery of a device that could otherwise have vanished into India’s vast second-hand mobile market.
6 lakh+ phones recovered through the DoT’s platform.
1 phone every minute traced and returned.
Recoveries jumped 61% from January (28,115) to August 2025 (45,243).
Alerts sent to citizens + local police the moment a stolen device is used.
Initiative hailed as restoring “digital security for Indian families.”
In a statement, the Ministry of Communications described each recovery as “more than just a number — it represents prevented fraud, restored communication, and reinforced trust in our digital ecosystem.”
Behind every recovery is a human story. A college student regains her stolen phone containing months of class notes. A migrant worker reconnects with his family after weeks of silence. An elderly parent gets back a handset that held treasured family photographs. For many, the return of a phone is not just about technology — it is about restoring security, continuity, and peace of mind.
The recovery rate has steadily risen, from 28,115 handsets in January 2025 to 45,243 in August 2025 — a 61% jump in just eight months. Today, the system is helping track and recover nearly one phone every minute.
Officials credit this success to better coordination with law enforcement and rising citizen awareness. DoT’s field units also conduct training sessions with police, ensuring faster tracing and handovers to rightful owners.
By crossing the six-lakh mark, Sanchar Saathi has demonstrated how technology, when built on collaboration and citizen participation, can directly change lives. “It reflects the restoration of digital security for hundreds of thousands of Indian families,” the Ministry said.
In a country where mobile phones are essential to daily living, Sanchar Saathi is proving that even in the fight against theft and scams, technology can be a partner in rebuilding trust — one handset, one family, one story at a time.
-- With ANI inputs
