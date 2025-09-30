One phone a minute: Sanchar Saathi brings lost mobiles back to families

Dubai: For many Indians, a mobile phone is more than a device — it is a lifeline. It stores cherished memories, connects families across distances, manages finances, and even serves as a gateway to government services. Losing one, whether to theft or misplacement, often feels like losing a part of life itself.

Now, a government initiative is quietly changing that story. The Department of Telecommunications ’ (DoT) Sanchar Saathi platform has helped citizens recover more than 600,000 lost and stolen mobile handsets, offering hope and relief to families across the country.

The “Block Your Lost/Stolen Mobile Handset” feature integrates telecom providers, state police forces, and DoT in real time. The moment someone tries to use a stolen phone with a new SIM card , an alert is triggered — sent both to the owner and the local police station. That single alert often leads to the recovery of a device that could otherwise have vanished into India’s vast second-hand mobile market.

Behind every recovery is a human story. A college student regains her stolen phone containing months of class notes. A migrant worker reconnects with his family after weeks of silence. An elderly parent gets back a handset that held treasured family photographs. For many, the return of a phone is not just about technology — it is about restoring security, continuity, and peace of mind.

The recovery rate has steadily risen, from 28,115 handsets in January 2025 to 45,243 in August 2025 — a 61% jump in just eight months. Today, the system is helping track and recover nearly one phone every minute.

By crossing the six-lakh mark, Sanchar Saathi has demonstrated how technology, when built on collaboration and citizen participation, can directly change lives. “It reflects the restoration of digital security for hundreds of thousands of Indian families,” the Ministry said.

In a country where mobile phones are essential to daily living, Sanchar Saathi is proving that even in the fight against theft and scams, technology can be a partner in rebuilding trust — one handset, one family, one story at a time.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.