A video game-crazed 12-year-old boy allegedly took his own life by hanging himself using a dupatta or long scarf at his home in Mumbai after his mother opposed his habit on July 20.
The incident happened in Mumbai’s Govandi neighbourhood.
According to local media reports, a police official said that the boy, who was home because of the lockdown, was addicted to playing games on his mobile phone.
On the day of his death, his mother criticised him and asked him to return the mobile phone as he was playing games on it instead of preparing for online classes.
The interaction became heated and she snatched the phone from him. Upset, the boy went to a room on the third floor of his house and locked himself in, local media outlets reported.
When his mother went to the room to check on him around 30 minutes later, she was shocked to find him hanging from the ceiling. She immediately called the neighbours for help.
The teen was rushed to Mumbai's Rajawadi hospital where the medics declared him dead on arrival. The body was handed over to the parents after conducting the post-mortem examination. Police have registered an accidental death report, according to Indian media reports.