A man rides a bicycle in front of deserted Jayanagar bus stand during a week-long lockdown to contain the surge of COVID-19 coronavirus cases, in Bangalore. India's IT hub Bangalore went into a new week-long lockdown on July 14 as the number of coronavirus cases surged.
A general view of a COVID Care Centre with the capacity of 10,100 beds inside the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), is seen to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, in Bangalore.
A man gives a swab sample for COVID-19 test at a collection centre during a total lockdown, in Patna.
A PMC worker sprays disinfectant at a collection centre for COVID testing during a total lockdown, in Patna.
Boys play cricket on a street during an intensified lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease, in Chennai. The state government had earlier announced that on all the four Sundays in July, intense lockdown will be in force across Tamil Nadu and only health care services, including pharmacies and hospitals, will be functional.
About a dozen states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam, have put high-risk areas under lockdowns, only allowing essential food supplies and health services. A technician works to convert a building of the National Institute of Ageing into a dedicated COVID-19 care centre, in Chennai.
Mask-wearing has been made compulsory on public transport for the first time, with fines of up to 5,000 Hong Kong dollars ($650). Public gatherings are once again restricted to four people, after the limit was eased last month to allow up to 50.
Hong Kong Disneyland is once again closing its gates. The semi-autonomous Chinese territory has seen a return of locally transmitted cases in the past 10 days after a long spell without them. About 300 new cases have been reported since July 6, including more than 220 non-imported ones.
South Korea has reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, most of them tied to international arrivals as the virus continues to spread in Asia, the United States and elsewhere
