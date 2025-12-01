Dubai: In a new rule that could reshape India’s smartphone market, the telecom ministry has ordered phone manufacturers to preload every new device with a government-owned cyber safety app — and ensure the app cannot be deleted.

The November 28 directive, first reported by Reuters, gives companies 90 days to install the state-run Sanchar Saathi app on all new smartphones sold in India. Devices already in warehouses and retail pipelines must receive the app via mandatory software updates, making the requirement effectively universal.

“Apple has historically refused such requests from governments,” said Tarun Pathak of Counterpoint Research, noting that the company may seek a negotiated compromise, such as prompting users to install the app rather than preloading it.

Critics warn that users are not informed or given an opt-out; the app’s permissions and data access remain unclear; the order was sent privately to select phone makers and it sets a precedent for future mandatory government apps.

