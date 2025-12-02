GOLD/FOREX
ASIA
Is Sanchar Saathi compulsory on new phones in India? Government clarifies

Individuals neither obligated to activate it nor to register, and can remove it, he says

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
Scindia argued that the focus on pre-installation has created a “myth” around the nature of Sanchar Saathi.
Dubai: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday pushed back against rising political outrage over the Centre’s order requiring mobile manufacturers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on all new handsets sold in India, insisting that the move does not make the app compulsory for users.

Scindia said the purpose is awareness, not surveillance, according to Indian media reports. While the app will appear by default on new phones, he clarified that individuals are neither obligated to activate it nor to register, and can remove it like any other app. “If you want to activate it, do so. If you don’t, don’t. Delete it if you wish. It is entirely your choice,” he told reporters outside Parliament, adding that several useful apps come pre-loaded on devices.

Reuters had earlier revealed that the Department of Telecommunications privately issued a November 28 directive asking smartphone manufacturers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on all new handsets sold in India, and to push the app via software updates to devices already in the supply chain.

The Reuters report said the order aimed to prevent tampered or duplicate IMEI numbers, but it sparked immediate privacy concerns because the directive did not initially clarify whether users could remove or deactivate the app.

Scindia argued that the focus on pre-installation has created a "myth" around the nature of Sanchar Saathi.

  • What the app does

  • Developed under the Telecom Cyber Security framework, Sanchar Saathi allows users to:

  • Verify whether a device’s IMEI is genuine

  • Report stolen or lost phones

  • Check active mobile connections registered in their name

  • Report misuse of telecom facilities

  • The platform is available on both Android and iOS.

The minister emphasised that the platform was designed to protect consumers from cyber fraud, adding that users are not required to register or activate it. “There is nothing mandatory… it will stay dormant if you do not use it,” he said.

Tangible results

He claimed the system has already delivered tangible results. According to Scindia, the Sanchar Saathi portal has recorded 20 crore interactions, the mobile app has crossed 1.5 crore downloads, 2.25 crore suspicious mobile connections have been deactivated, and nearly two million lost or stolen phones have been traced — with 750.000 returned to their owners. He said the app had helped prevent fraud worth Rs22,800 crore in 2024.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently directed manufacturers and importers to pre-install the app on devices to raise awareness and curb tampered or duplicate IMEI numbers.

Opposition pushes back: ‘Big Brother surveillance’

The Congress and several opposition leaders have sharply criticised the Centre’s move, calling it intrusive and unconstitutional. Congress MP K.C. Venugopal termed the directive “beyond unconstitutional”, writing on X: “Big Brother cannot watch us. The Right to Privacy is an intrinsic part of Article 21.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Sanchar Saathi a “snooping app”, saying the government is “turning this country into a dictatorship in every possible form”.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi described it as “another BIG BOSS surveillance moment”, while Congress MP Karti Chidambaram alleged the strategy mirrors those used in ‘North Korea’, claiming the government wants to “snoop on private photos and videos”.

Scindia dismissed the accusations as political theatrics. “The Opposition is looking for a mudda (agenda). When we try to stop cyberfraud, they say it is Pegasus. We cannot show truth to those who don’t want to see it,” he said.

