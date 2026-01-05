GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE, Turkey Presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional developments in phone call

The call also addressed a range of regional and international issues

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
UAE, Turkey Presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional developments in phone call

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Türkiye and explored ways to expand cooperation across key sectors that support their shared development goals and mutual interests.

The call also addressed a range of regional and international issues, with a particular focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. They stressed the need to uphold the ceasefire, ensure the uninterrupted delivery of adequate humanitarian aid, and ease the suffering of civilians.

Both leaders underlined the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution as the only viable path to long-term stability, security, and a better future for the region and its people.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Erdogan also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest and efforts being made to address them

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Al AIn Museum

How Al Ain Museum transforms into UAE heritage treasure

5m read
Sharjah responds to 500+ calls during unstable weather

Sharjah responds to 500+ calls during unstable weather

1m read
Burj Khalifa dazzles as Liwa Festival 2026 kicks off

Burj Khalifa dazzles as Liwa Festival 2026 kicks off

2m read
A phone call can be a dangerous thing

Man loses Dh24,500 in a phone call from fake banker

2m read