Indian Railways electrifies 99.2% of broad gauge network

Data shared by the government in a written reply to the Lok Sabha highlights the rapid pace of electrification over the past decade. Between 2014 and 2025, Indian Railways electrified 46,900 route kilometres, more than double the 21,801 route kilometres electrified during the previous six decades combined. The momentum has continued in recent years, with 7,188 route kilometres electrified in 2023–24 and a further 2,701 route kilometres in 2024–25.