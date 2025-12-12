GOLD/FOREX
flydubai launches new European route with fares from Dh2,225

Flights will run three times a week, with business and economy options

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
The new service operates three times weekly with seamless Dubai connections.
Dubai: flydubai has launched direct flights to Vilnius, becoming the first UAE carrier to connect Dubai with Lithuania. The new route, which operates three times a week, strengthens the airline’s growing presence in Central and Eastern Europe and marks an important milestone in aviation ties between the two countries.

With this addition, flydubai’s network now spans more than 135 destinations across 58 countries, with Vilnius representing a key new gateway for trade and tourism. The direct link is expected to attract around 40,000 passengers in its first year, supported by growing demand for leisure and business travel between the Baltics and the Gulf.

Enhanced connectivity through Dubai hub

Vilnius joins a growing list of Central and Eastern European destinations in the airline’s portfolio, following successful launches in cities such as Prague, Bucharest, and Krakow. The route is integrated with the flydubai–Emirates codeshare, giving travellers access to a combined network of over 240 global destinations with seamless connections and through check-in via Dubai International Airport Terminal 3.

Flights operate on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, departing Dubai at 17:30 and arriving in Vilnius at 22:35. The return leg departs at 23:35, landing in Dubai at 08:20 the following morning.

Return Business Class fares start from Dh7,505 from Dubai and EUR 1,440 from Vilnius, while Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh2,225 and EUR 390, respectively.

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
