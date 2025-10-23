Taptap Send pauses UAE money transfers for system upgrade

Remittance firm says transfers are safe and service will resume soon after upgrade
Dubai: Popular remittance app Taptap Send has temporarily paused money transfers from the UAE, citing system upgrades aimed at improving service quality and reliability.
In a statement to Gulf News, the company said, “We understand how important this account is to you and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We wanted to let you know that transfers from the UAE are temporarily paused while we upgrade our service. This is a short-term pause, and we’ll notify you as soon as transfers are available again.”
Taptap Send confirmed that the move is temporary and that customers’ funds remain secure. “Please rest assured that any transfers you’ve already sent are completely safe, and you can still access your account as usual,” the company added.
The app, which enables instant, low-cost mobile transfers to developing markets, has grown rapidly since its launch, becoming a key player in the remittance space used by expatriates across the Gulf.
In 2021, the company raised $65 million in Series B funding led by Spark Capital, with participation from investors including Reid Hoffman and Canaan Partners. The investment was aimed at expanding into new markets and improving transaction efficiency. Taptap Send said at the time that the funding would help it “increase the quality of service, improve speed while lowering cost, and help users with their financial needs, independent of borders.”
Taptap Send has not disclosed a specific date for when UAE transfers will resume but said customers will be notified once the upgrade is complete.
