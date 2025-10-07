Quick look at current exchange rates - as of October 7 - against the UAE dirham
Dubai: Weakness in several Asian currencies is creating a rare remittance windfall for UAE expatriates, with exchange rates lately delivering exceptional value for money sent home.
The critical question for millions of workers: Should you send money now or wait for even better rates?
Recent weeks have seen these currencies hit multi-week lows against the dirham, particularly the Indian rupee, boosting purchasing power for families receiving funds. (Check live forex rates here)
Current exchange rates as of October 7:
Indian rupee: 24.09, unchanged from yesterday's level
Pakistani rupee: 76.67, unchanged from yesterday's level
Philippine peso: 15.82, unchanged from yesterday's level
