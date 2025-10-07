GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
YOUR MONEY
YOUR MONEY
Your Money /
Saving and Investment

Remit now? Indian rupee and Philippine peso dip helps UAE expats

Quick look at current exchange rates - as of October 7 - against the UAE dirham

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor and Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Remit now? Indian rupee and Philippine peso dip helps UAE expats
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Weakness in several Asian currencies is creating a rare remittance windfall for UAE expatriates, with exchange rates lately delivering exceptional value for money sent home.

The critical question for millions of workers: Should you send money now or wait for even better rates?

Recent weeks have seen these currencies hit multi-week lows against the dirham, particularly the Indian rupee, boosting purchasing power for families receiving funds. (Check live forex rates here)

Current exchange rates as of October 7:

  • Indian rupee: 24.09, unchanged from yesterday's level

  • Pakistani rupee: 76.67, unchanged from yesterday's level

  • Philippine peso: 15.82, unchanged from yesterday's level

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Related Topics:
PakistanIndian RupeeindiaPhilippinesPhilippine pesoUAE remittance

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

When it comes to sending money back home, it is vital to know whether it is currently an ideal time to remit. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Remit now? UAE expats gain on weaker rupee, peso

1m read
Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read
Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read
Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read