Indian rupee depreciation boosts remittance activity by 15%: Al Ansari Exchange

Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer at Al Ansari Exchange, confirmed that this decline has directly influenced the volume of financial remittances from the UAE to India, with the company recording a 15% increase in remittance value during the recent period. This surge is attributed to the Indian community’s eagerness to take advantage of exchange rate fluctuation and direct their savings to their families back home, especially in conjunction with the Onam festival celebrations, when expatriates are keen to enhance financial support for their families during this culturally significant occasion.