With Dh1 at ₹24.32 in UAE, should expats move fast or let volatility decide next?

The rupee's dive already nips at stocks. Monday saw the Nifty 50 touch a daytime high before fading amid currency jitters. Foreigners pulled $16 billion from Indian equities this year, and further weakness could fan inflation driven by fuel prices. Yet optimism lingers on trade deal hopes and potential US rate easing, which might lift the rupee back toward 88.9-89.8 soon. India's lag in sealing a US pact, unlike its peers, keeps pressure on.