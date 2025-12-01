After fresh lows, Indian rupee among worst Asian currencies so far in 2025

With the UAE dirham now buying about ₹24.32 versus roughly ₹24.0–24.1 for much of November, and USD/INR hovering near record lows around 89.7 with the rupee under pressure from trade tensions, capital outflows and rate-cut expectations, this is a relatively good window for UAE-based Indians to remit at least part of their planned funds, especially for near-term obligations, while those comfortable with risk could stagger transfers in case the rupee weakens further.​

