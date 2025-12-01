After fresh lows, Indian rupee among worst Asian currencies so far in 2025

The Indian currency has fallen 4.6% year-to-date
Dubai: The UAE dirham exchange rates strengthened against key Asian currencies on December 1, with Dh 1 fetching INR 24.32 in morning money-transfer quotes, up from INR 24.25 yesterday.
Philippine peso rates eased to 15.85 per dirham from 15.89, while Pakistani rupee, Bangladeshi taka, Sri Lankan rupee, and Nepalese rupee held steady.
According to Bloomberg reports, the Indian rupee is currently Asia’s worst-performing currency of 2025. It is also on track for its largest annual decline since 2022 — the year Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices soaring past $100 per barrel, dealing a major blow to India, which imports about 90 per cent of its crude.
This year’s weakness, however, has been driven by higher US tariffs on Indian exports and an exodus of foreign investors from the local stock market.
With the UAE dirham now buying about ₹24.32 versus roughly ₹24.0–24.1 for much of November, and USD/INR hovering near record lows around 89.7 with the rupee under pressure from trade tensions, capital outflows and rate-cut expectations, this is a relatively good window for UAE-based Indians to remit at least part of their planned funds, especially for near-term obligations, while those comfortable with risk could stagger transfers in case the rupee weakens further.
Current exchange rates as of December 1:
Indian rupee: 24.32, from yesterday's 24.25
Pakistani rupee: 76.67, unchanged from yesterday's level
Philippine peso: 15.85, from 15.89
The daily tape through November underlines the shift. AED–INR spent the first half of the month clustered around ₹24.03 to ₹24.15, then pushed decisively higher after mid‑month, touching about ₹24.40 on November 21 and holding above ₹24.25 in the final week. Each dirham now converts into materially more rupees than earlier in 2025, lifting remittance values for salaried workers and small business owners alike.
The timing of this currency window coincides with a structural upswing in remittance flows into India. The World Bank estimates India received about $129 billion in remittances in 2024, the highest of any country and accounting for roughly 14% of global flows. UN and World Bank projections point to continued double‑digit growth for South Asia into 2025, supported by resilient labour demand in the Gulf and other high‑income destinations.
Al Fardan noted that this macro backdrop matters on the ground. “The current environment gives residents more rupees per dirham, which is favorable for those supporting education, EMIs, or investments in India. Sending money home now can have a greater impact with the same hard-earned money,” he said.
For many UAE Indians, the question is no longer whether the rupee is weak, but how to use that weakness without over‑betting on it. The combination of a historically soft rupee and a strong structural remittance story has already prompted an uptick in transfers, with households pulling forward payments for school fees, medical costs and home loans to lock in today’s rates.
Al Fardan believes the trade‑off is clear. “For UAE-based Indian residents, 2025 has created one of the most favourable AED–INR environments in recent times. This means each dirham sent home right now is converting into significantly more rupees than earlier in the year.” For families managing fixed rupee obligations, that translates into either lower dirham outlays or extra room for savings.
Yet seasoned remitters know there is rarely a perfect level. “A favourable AED–INR rate can make a real difference for expats, but many residents who send money home year-round for family needs, education, or EMIs don’t wait for the perfect timing,” Al Fardan said. With the rupee hovering near record lows in late 2025, he sees “many savvy expats choosing a staggered strategy such as locking in part of their transfers now, while spreading the rest over the month to smooth out volatility.”
With AED–INR trading near the top of its 2025 band, that balanced approach reflects a blend of opportunity and caution. Locking in a portion today secures current gains, while phased transfers preserve flexibility if US–India trade negotiations or US rate expectations shift in ways that push the rupee weaker or stronger.
Execution matters as much as timing. The push toward regulated digital channels has accelerated as remittance volumes rise and regulators tighten oversight. “It is also a good time to lean into regulated digital channels. These are where tools like rate alerts, scheduled transfers, and real-time tracking give you more control,” Al Fardan said.
He stressed that licensed providers remain the preferred conduit. “As remittance flows to India grow and regulatory oversight increases, using licensed exchange houses or banks rather than informal routes remains essential for compliance, security, and peace of mind. At the end of the day, remittance isn’t just about getting a favorable rate. It is about consistently supporting loved ones back home with confidence.”
