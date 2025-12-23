GOLD/FOREX
Antoine Semenyo transfer: Chelsea join Man United, Man City and Liverpool in £65m battle

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
AFP-PETER POWELL

Chelsea have thrown their hat into the ring for one of the Premier League's most in-form attackers, making an enquiry about Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window.

According to several reliable reports, the Blues join an increasingly crowded field of elite clubs pursuing the Ghanaian international, who has been lighting up the top flight with eight league goals this season. Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool are all monitoring the 25-year-old's situation as he continues to impress on the south coast.

The release clause twist

What makes this transfer saga particularly intriguing is the structure of Semenyo's contract. A £65 million release clause becomes active on January 1st, but there's a catch that could spark a frenzy among interested parties: the clause is only valid for the opening 10 days of the transfer window.

This unique time constraint serves as a clever piece of business by Bournemouth, protecting them from a destabilizing late-window departure while ensuring they have adequate time to secure a replacement should Semenyo leave. For the chasing clubs, it creates a pressure-cooker scenario where decisions must be made swiftly.

Chelsea's renewed interest

For Chelsea, the pursuit of Semenyo represents unfinished business. The club's interest stretches back to 2019 when they made an unsuccessful attempt to sign him from Bristol City. Now, five years later and with Semenyo having established himself as one of the Premier League's most dangerous forwards, Chelsea are back in the picture.

The timing could hardly be better from the player's perspective. His performances this season have drawn widespread acclaim, with Bournemouth teammate Justin Kluivert going as far as to label him one of the best attacking players in the entire division.

A competitive battle ahead

While Chelsea have made their interest known, they face formidable competition. Both Manchester clubs have been heavily linked with moves for the forward, and Liverpool's emergence as contenders adds another dimension to the race.

For Semenyo, the coming weeks will be pivotal. The activation of his release clause on New Year's Day could trigger a bidding war among England's elite, with each club eager to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the season.

As the January window approaches, all eyes will be on Bournemouth's star man and which destination he chooses for the next chapter of his rapidly ascending career.

From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
